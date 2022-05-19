Remember George W. Bush, everyone’s favorite war criminal? The scamp’s at it again, folks!

There goes ol’ Dubya, making another one of his iconic Bushisms. Mr. Gaffemeister’s still got it! And if you didn’t catch the last second of the clip, the Dallas Morning News helpfully transcribed it:

The comment left the audience in an awkward silence. Then, Bush shrugged and said under his breath: “Iraq, too.” The crowd erupted in laughter after Bush blamed the mistake on his age — 75.

Lol yeah, we all know how it goes when you have one of those senior moments where you confuse an illegal, criminal war someone else did with the one you did. Classic comedy!

OK, OK, here’s where I stop pretending like this is funny and lean into the all-consuming rage that this clip makes me feel. I am not particularly interested in whatever psychological, Freudian slip blah blah thing was going on in George W. Bush’s head that made him say something so inadvertently accurate about the Iraq War. We spent the entire first decade of this century trying to plumb the depths of this guy’s inner thoughts and, guess what, there weren’t any! He’s just, as Caitlin put it to me, “an evil dumbass.” We already know everything there is to know about him.

The clip isn’t notable because of what it says about Bush. It’s notable because of what it says about this country.