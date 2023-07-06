Screenshot via Deadspin

It’s hard to be a lover of media these days! Twitter’s melting down, Hollywood’s on strike, and closer to home in digital media, our old tyrants at G/O Media (RIP Splinter), always on the cutting edge, are deploying AI-generated content across their websites. As you might expect, so far it’s been a gigantic mess!

Editorial Director Merrill Brown, a name that sounds like the result of prompting AI to come up with a name for a private equity firm, announced the move last week, just ahead of the long holiday weekend and just days after laying off more than a dozen employees. In screenshots of his email announcement sent to staff, Brown said the “handful” of posts would be “basically built around lists and data.” He also added the caveats that “there will be errors” to correct and that the posts “aren’t replacing work currently being done by editors and writers.”

Let’s see how this deployment is going, shall we?