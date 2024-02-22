(Photo by Ahmed Zaqout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Now that Israel has killed nearly 30,000 people; now that disease is rampant and famine is breaking out; now that the schools and the hospitals and the streets and the buildings have been pulverized; now that Israel has created something that is beyond hell on earth, it is apparently time for America’s liberal pundit class to begin lamenting how unfortunate this whole Gaza thing has turned out to be.

Buckle up, folks, it’s time for the Not-Really-An-Apology Tour!

Anyone who was around during the Iraq War will recognize the tropes of this genre. You get a lot of Very Serious Thinkers who reflect with gravity on how the planning of the war was bad, or that noble aims were hijacked by foolish leaders; or that they really opposed it even though they also supported it.

If you weren’t looking forward to that nonsense coming back around, sorry. It is. I say this because this week we got a hall-of-fame addition to the canon, in the form of a piece by Vox writer Zack Beauchamp called “How Israel’s war went wrong.”

Oy vey. Come with me on a journey into the darkness.

Things start badly right at the top, with the way the piece is framed.