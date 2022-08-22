Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

We will soon be entering the post-Anthony Fauci era. Fauci, who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and as chief medical adviser to Joe Biden since last year, announced on Monday that he will be quitting both roles this December.

Fauci will exit the stage as something of a secular saint, in liberal and mainstream circles at least, thanks overwhelmingly to his demonization by Donald Trump and other fanatical Republicans. His name has become a byword for honesty and decency (even though he has acknowledged occasionally playing fast and loose with the truth during the pandemic), and his role as one of the heroes of the response to COVID appears secure. While I was writing this blog, one person told me that their neighbors even have a pro-Fauci sign on their lawn.

There’s only one problem with this veneration: Fauci has done precious little to deserve it. The undying love he has received feels like the ultimate triumph of vibes over reality.