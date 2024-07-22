Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The drive to canonize Joe Biden began immediately after he announced on Sunday that he was withdrawing from the presidential race.

"What a man. What a patriot. What an act of selfless devotion to your country,” MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said. “And he’s been a phenomenal president.” CNN’s Van Jones, who just days ago was trashing Biden and comparing Donald Trump to Barack Obama, wept on air. “His sacrifice of putting country before self makes him a modern-day George Washington,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. New York Times columnist Ezra Klein called Biden “an actual hero.”

To a certain extent, this pandering nonsense might seem unimportant. After all, Joe Biden is now history. He doesn’t matter anymore, at least in political terms (in policy terms, he is still the president of the United States, so he matters quite a lot.) Who cares what liberal suck-ups have to say about him?

But it is important, and here’s why.

There has been so much turmoil over the past month that it has sometimes been hard to step back and grapple with what we have lived through. But now that Joe Biden is gone, it is time for us to call the hell he has just put us through what it is: one of the biggest scandals in the history of American politics, led by a breathtakingly selfish, arrogant, deceitful, and destructive president and abetted by his family, his staff, and his party.

Combine that with Biden’s fervent backing of the genocide in Gaza and you are left looking at an all-time villain. We need not waste a second on feeling bad for him or praising his noble sacrifice. He deserves whatever opprobrium is coming his way.

Let’s just remember some facts.