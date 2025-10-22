Graham Platner Isn't Passing the Test
The Senate candidate didn't just get a Nazi tattoo - he kept it. And his handling of the scandal has been dire.
Let me get this out of the way right off the bat: I don’t know if Graham Platner is a secret Nazi, or just a fucking moron. I suspect it’s more the latter, but frankly, there’s enough ambiguity and weirdness coming from the Planter camp that it’s hard to say for certain. What I do know is that, if the past couple of days are any indication, the troop-turned-oysterman-turned-ostensibly leftist wunderkind candidate is in pretty big trouble, entirely of his own making. Because while having a large SS Deathshead tattoo is kind of a campaign problem in and of itself, being a whiny dickhead about it — like Platner has been — is just digging up, stupid.
To fully appreciate just how bad Platner has shit his own bed, we should probably review just what is, and isn’t, going on here.
