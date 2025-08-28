Screenshot via Twitter

School is back in session, which means that school shootings are too. This is the doomed country we live in, and there’s no point in obfuscating that fact.

The news on Wednesday unfolded in the way we’re now accustomed: We learn that a gunman opened fire on a Catholic school in Minneapolis on Wednesday, an attack that left an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old dead and injured 17 others. We learn the identity of the shooter, Robin Westman. We learn she was armed with three guns, which police say were all purchased legally. But in this case, there’s been one additional detail that’s driving some of the worst people on earth wild: Westman was reportedly a trans woman.

This couldn’t be more beside the point when two children are dead, nearly their entire lives cut short in a house of worship. But to people like Benny Johnson and Jesse Watters, who are already well inclined to portray trans people as subhuman, the transness is the entire point.