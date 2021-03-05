Here Are Eight Democratic Senators Who Can Go to Hell
What do Sens. Tom Carper, Chris Coons, Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, Jon Tester, Maggie Hassan, Angus King, and Jeanne Shaheen have in common?
They are all Senate Democrats* who just voted against an effort by Sen. Bernie Sanders to add a provision for a $15 minimum wage to the Senate's COVID relief bill. They looked at the prospect of lifting the poverty wages of tens of millions of people and went "LOL nope."
Sinema didn't even put her bag down. She had some pep in her step:
The Democratic Party, everyone! And now Joe Manchin is doing his thing again:
Hahahahahahahahahahaha we're so screwed. These people can go straaaaaaaaight to hell!
*Technically, King is an independent, but he caucuses with the Democrats and votes with them approximately all the time, so sorry, he counts!
