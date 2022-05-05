Rep. Henry Cuellar. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s leaked draft ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, people are looking for some kind of assurance that the Democratic Party—you know, the one that ostensibly considers the right to abortion as one of its key tenets—will actually do everything it can to fight the horror that awaits this country.

So, naturally, one of the most senior Democrats in the land promptly flew to Texas to stump for one of the party’s most high-profile anti-abortion politicians.

Yes, that’s Jim Clyburn, the no. 3 Democrat in the House, offering his endorsement of Henry Cuellar, the corrupt, rancid Democrat running against a pro-choice woman, Jessica Cisneros, in his Texas primary. What better way to show how seriously your party feels about protecting abortion than to say things like this (via the Texas Tribune)?