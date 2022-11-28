Clown is difficult. (Apple TV+)

I’m going to make a confession that may surprise you in light of the effortlessly cool vibe I usually give off: I am often quite behind on the newest big thing happening on the internet.

Yes, it’s true. I’m not one of the hepcats you read about when you open up your Herald-Tribune, always up on the latest trends. Major cultural currents often fly right past me. Once, at Splinter, we ran a very popular post entitled “Did You Know the Nodding Meme Guy Is Robert Freakin' Redford???” Not only did I not know this—I astonished my colleagues when I mentioned that I had never seen the meme in my life. What can I say, I’m ignorant.

I’m giving you this context to explain why it took a full two months before I came across this tweet. PLEASE watch it.

“Comedie eez ok, but clown eez more difficult.” “YESSSS.” Help!!!!!!! I have watched this clip perhaps 12 times today, and it kills me every single time. Hillary Clinton knows funny!

Every single thing about this clip is incredible. Who is this dusty old clown? Why can’t Hillary stop nodding at his gibberish? Who is this random other woman? What is going on???? I HAD to find out.

The first thing I did was turn to Katherine, the biggest and most online Hillary fan I know. “How did I miss this????” I asked. Katherine, of course, instantly knew everything.