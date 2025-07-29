Getty Images

There’s a good chance that you’re familiar with the grim visage of Emil Bove, MAGA true believer and ostensible “fetch” of a Trump administration that won’t stop trying to make his career happen. If, on the other hand, you’ve managed to go this long without coming across Bove’s long political shadow, well, congratulations. And apologies. Because not only am I going to ruin your blissfully ignorant streak I’m also going to ask you to commit more brainpower to the enigma that is Emil Bove than is medically advisable. So, I’m sorry. Sort of.