Joe Raedle/Getty Images

It has become an article of faith, repeated over and over again: say what you will about how Joe Biden has handled the genocide in Gaza, but Donald Trump would be even worse. This is often said as part of an attempt to pummel people into support for the Democratic Party this November. It was certainly the subtext of Kamala Harris’s rejoinder to Gaza protesters at her rally last week. “If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking,” she chided them. (The stans loved that one.)

While Americans are having this debate, Israel is getting on with the business of constant slaughter.

On Saturday, Israel bombed a Gaza City school building that had been serving as a shelter for some of the millions of Palestinians displaced by 10 months of genocide. The attack, which was reportedly carried out using three 2,000-pound bombs—possibly one of the roughly 14,000 such bombs the U.S. has sent Israel since October—took place during morning prayers. Estimates of the precise death toll vary, but dozens of people were certainly killed.

Here is how Al Jazeera described the scene:

“Many are arriving [to hospitals] either soaked in blood or already pronounced dead,” [Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud] said, adding that the medical facility was on the brink of collapse and unable to provide adequate medical care. Some of the bodies were hard to recognise, “so relatives at the hospital searching for their loved ones are struggling to find any way to identify them”, he added. Mahmoud Basal, a spokesman for the civil defence agency, said: “The school area is strewn with dead bodies and body parts. It is very difficult for paramedics to identify a whole dead body. There’s an arm here, a leg there. Bodies are ripped to pieces.”

There is an image on the photo wires showing the remains of some of the victims piled up in trash bags. It’s too awful to inflict on readers unannounced, but you can see it here. While you’re looking, maybe think about how blown apart you’d have to be for someone to be able to put your remains in a trash bag.

So here’s my question: how, exactly, would Donald Trump cause something “worse” than what you just read—not in the hypothetical future, but if he was in office now?