All anyone who wanted a reminder of how badly Democrats are flubbing the presidential election needed to do was watch Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night. Because my god is this guy washed.

Seriously, this is who Democrats are losing to? This old rambling fascist goofball? The guy who held the nation hostage for over 90 minutes while he droned on and on and on about absolutely nothing? The man who was so dreary and confusing that even the crowd in front of him got bored? The addled grandpa who claimed to have seen the light after almost getting killed and within about five minutes was riffing about Hulk Hogan? The person who, in the middle of a vile rant about immigrants, suddenly veered into a tribute to Hannibal Lecter? That really happened.

Like….THIS is the person making Democrats shake in their boots? This is an objectively ridiculous person. This is not someone capable of communicating a coherent thought, let alone running a government. This is not an appealing human being. This is not someone people are clamoring to have in their lives for another four years. This is someone who can be defeated in an election!

Yet, as things stand, this is the person on track to win the presidency. This guy! I can’t believe they’re losing to this guy.

And we know why they’re losing to him.