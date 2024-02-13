Comedy Central

Joe Biden is old. This is simply an objective fact. It is an accurate description of reality. It is seeing the world for what it is, which—it turns out—is fairly controversial and offensive for some people these days. And by “some people” I mean the capital L Liberals for whom any reminder of the fact that Joe Biden is as much a subject of the same laws of linear time and biology as the rest of our species is, to them, heresy of the highest order.

What does this have to do with Jon Stewart? Ugh. I’m sorry you asked. But here goes.