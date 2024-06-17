Folks, help me out here: is it bad if, during a political discussion, you approvingly cite a quote from former Nazi Party leader and “Führer” Adolf Hitler, of the Austrian Hitlers?

And is it especially bad if this approving citation comes as part of a monologue about how your country needs to do genocide?

And is it extra-especially bad if the quote you are approvingly citing during the pro-genocide monologue isn’t just any old quote—I haven’t looked up all of Hitler’s quotes but I’m sure he probably said “It’s nice when it’s warm out” at least one time, and that wasn’t in the context of “warm days are the best days for genocide” but just “I like sunshine,” and if you quoted him saying that I might still be like “uh what” but it would be a slightly different situation, you know?—was just Hitler being like “if we don’t do a 100 percent genocide I’m gonna lose it”?

I ask all of this because, over the weekend, a clip of former Israeli parliamentarian Moshe Feiglin doing what I just described went viral. Feiglin—who was a member of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, then split off to form his own even more extreme party, then came back to Likud a couple years ago—was invited on one of Israel’s top news networks, presumably so he could get all Hitler-y. He promptly obliged. The transcript and video are below. Reading and watching this…it seems bad! “Going full Hitler” feels like a place nobody wants to be…except that clearly people do.