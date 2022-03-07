White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Remember how climate change is a thing? Well, apparently the federal government is done pretending it cares. Thanks to the fallout in the global energy market stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, any meager attempts to move away from fossil fuels are out, and we’re back to Drill Baby Drill!!!!

Here’s White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday, crowing about how much oil and gas the U.S. is currently pumping:

Wow, more oil production than Donald Trump managed, let’s pat ourselves on the back about that one. This tweet is part of a thread that begins and ends with vague gestures about moving away from fossil fuels, but is incredibly detailed when it comes to just how much the United States is currently—and, apparently, proudly—not moving away from fossil fuels:

Way to go, Jen, remind those oil companies that they could be drilling even more.