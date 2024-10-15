Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

It’s often said that to truly understand other people, you must walk a mile in their shoes. Well, no thank you. Other people’s shoes — and the feet they put into them — are usually pretty gross, and not the sort of thing I want my delicate little piggies touching before taking them to market. I do, however, have strong faith in the idea that you can tell a lot about another person by listening to their Spotify playlists. After all, what better way to get into someone’s head than by subjecting your brain to the same series of acoustic vibrations as they have?

After two people at his rally in Oakes, Pennsylvania collapsed from heatstroke last night, former President Donald Trump decided to treat his remaining (conscious) supporters to an impromptu dance party featuring some of his favorite tunes like Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” and Sinead O’Connor’s cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U”. Then, after the better part of an hour, Trump just…ended the whole thing. No more music, no more rally, no planned Q+A session, nothing.

The Washington Post called it “bizarre.” The New York Times said it was a “strange conclusion to a political event that had started on familiar turf.” The Wall Street Journal noted that Trump was “known for the iconic and sometimes controversial music played at his events.” Me? I’ve been listening to Trump’s 10-song playlist nonstop since I woke up this morning. And, it turns out, I have some thoughts.