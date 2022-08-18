If You Ran the CIA Please Shut the Fuck Up Forever
A modest proposal!
A modest proposal: If you were ever the head of a blood-soaked government agency, maybe sit this one (and every one after this) out!
I agree. And I was the CIA Director https://t.co/LRAHDDyy4n
Edward Luce @EdwardGLuceI’ve covered extremism and violent ideologies around the world over my career. Have never come across a political force more nihilistic, dangerous & contemptible than today’s Republicans. Nothing close.
Cheeky, cute!! LOL! Gen. Michael Hayden, former head of the CIA, has NEVER “come across a political force more nihilistic, dangerous, and contemptible than today’s Republicans.”
What follows are a few examples of things that are EVEN MORE “nihilistic, dangerous, and contemptible,” all of which Hayden has intimate knowledge of:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Discourse Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.