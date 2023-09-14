(Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

As fall arrives, so too does a less welcome season: scabbing season.

Yes, such cultural institutions as “Real Time with Bill Maher” and “The Drew Barrymore Show,” are going back to production despite the ongoing writers’ strike.

If you thought Bill Maher—the hackiest hack on late night, which is really saying something—couldn’t possibly get worse than he already is, surprise! He has found a way.

In announcing his return on Wednesday in a statement on the site formerly known as Twitter, Maher said he’d hoped this landmark struggle for labor rights would be done and dusted by Labor Day (how fitting!) The statement was full of the self-righteous arrogance we have come to know him for. (Drew Barrymore had a very different statement, but we’ll get to that in a second.)