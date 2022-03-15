You’d be hard-pressed to find a worse challenger hoping to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar than the one whose campaign manager was arrested for running a child sex trafficking ring. Incredibly, former Minneapolis City Council member, longtime community notable, and current congressional hopeful Don Samuels makes a compelling case.

Samuels is the latest high-profile candidate in what’s become a biannual parade of grifters, crooks, and weirdos angling to oust Omr and represent Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District. And less than one week into his quixotic bid for Congress, he’s already scrambling to recover from the sort of unforced error that would end the campaign - if not the career - of pretty much anyone else on Earth with even a modicum of shame and dignity. However bad you think it is, I promise, it’s worse.