Fox News

It’s been all Democrats all the time recently. The Democratic National Convention was so much fun as long as you decided to forget about genocide for a week. Kamala Harris wowed delegates with her impassioned promise to make sure that the U.S. military will always be the killing-est military around. (Sorry Israel, you’re gonna have to settle for a silver medal in the Killing Olympics!) And the crowd was thrilled by megawatt guests like former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger and 86-year-old former defense secretary Leon Panetta.

But guess what? The election is not actually over. It’s true—there’s like so many more weeks of this thing to go. Also, Republicans are doing stuff too! So, with the DNC fading into the background, it felt like a good time to check in on what, precisely, said stuff consists of.

Share

Which brings me to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., aka “RFK Jr.” The last time we checked in on him was in May, when he told the world that there was a worm in his brain. Now, though, he’s got even bigger news: he’s ending his presidential campaign and endorsing Donald Trump! A Kennedy endorsing a Trump?? Who could have guessed that America’s two most upstanding families would come together like this?

RFK Jr.’s Trump endorsement electrified the 2024 campaign, according to a source whose name rhymes with “Bar F K Boonior,” and to maintain that incredible momentum, the man himself, as well as vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, went on the Sunday talk shows to celebrate.

So, uh, how did that go?

I’ll get to Mr. Kennedy Jr. in a second, but first, let’s deal with Vance, because his chat about his new friend on Meet the Press was even funnier than RFK Jr.’s own appearance on Fox News Sunday.