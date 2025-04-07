Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

There’s nothing particularly good about our current “economy plunges into the earth’s core” moment. But one thing that can provide at least a brief sense of catharsis is the sight of America’s corporate class running around screaming.

The big-time geniuses who love lighting our money on fire and don’t give a shit about fascism as long as their bank accounts stay fat have suddenly looked up and realized that Donald Trump might not be the second coming of Jesus after all. Who could have guessed???

I should stress one very important thing: just because these people are freaking out and have underscored the amount to which they are stupid dumb idiots does not mean that they’ll get what they deserve (eternal ignominy, political oblivion, etc). We don’t live in a world where there are consequences for the guys who drove us all into a ditch and then the ditch was hit by an asteroid and then the asteroid was hit by a second, somehow bigger, asteroid, and we were all left to hobble out of the resulting smoking double-crater. We live in a world where those guys already scrambled over the many corpses resulting from the asteroid and whizzed off in their Cybertrucks long before the rest of us even regained consciousness.

But it is fun to laugh at them anyway? Yes. So let’s run through some highlights. After you read them, you might start to ask yourself: are rich people maybe not inherently smart after all?