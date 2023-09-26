(Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Folks, I’ve got a confession to make. In spite of my inherently optimistic worldview and generally trusting nature, I’m starting to think that New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez might not be the honest, law-abiding public servant he claims to be after all.

I’m sorry if this offends you, but that’s just what I think. Call me crazy.

Now, I know what you’re probably saying: “But Rafi! Who hasn’t been busted by the FBI for stuffing their monogrammed jacket with envelopes packed with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash? That’s no reason to start accusing someone of criminality!” To which I say: you’re absolutely right! Who can say why a 69-year-old United States Senator would stuff the pockets of not one, but two easily identifiable articles of clothing with stacks upon stacks of Ben Franklins, and just leave them hanging in his closet?

Maybe it’s a sex thing? I won’t judge. But, uh…look at the pictures below and decide for yourself, and then read Menendez’s explanation for all of this, and you might start getting suspicious too.