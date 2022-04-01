In Your Face Jeff Bezos!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Sometimes the good side wins!
Most of the time, the world is very bad. But sometimes, the world looks like this:
The moment Amazon workers at the JFK8 warehouse declared victory in their vote to form the first Amazon union in the United States
That’s right: today, Amazon—one of the biggest companies in the world, owned by one of the richest people ever to have walked the face of the planet, and known everywhere for the strength and the viciousness of its anti-union efforts—has been defeated, and workers have won. For the first time ever, an Amazon warehouse has a union. For practically the first time ever, Jeff Bezos’ attempts to dominate, intimidate, and exploit his employees were unsuccessful.
VOTING IS OVER. Final count: 2654 YES. 2131 NO. The @amazonlabor union has unionized the first Amazon warehouse in the U.S. An Amazon warehouse in New York has successfully voted to unionize, the first of its kindAmazon workers at a Staten Island warehouse voted to form a union. It’s the first successful campaign in the country, and likely to kick off a wave of organizing at other warehouses.businessinsider.com
There are plenty of in-depth reports you can read about the Staten Island warehouse victory, but I just want to linger on two things.