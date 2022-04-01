Amazon Labor Union leader Christian Smalls takes a victorious sip of champagne. (Screenshot: Kei Pritsker/Twitter)

Most of the time, the world is very bad. But sometimes, the world looks like this:

That’s right: today, Amazon—one of the biggest companies in the world, owned by one of the richest people ever to have walked the face of the planet, and known everywhere for the strength and the viciousness of its anti-union efforts—has been defeated, and workers have won. For the first time ever, an Amazon warehouse has a union. For practically the first time ever, Jeff Bezos’ attempts to dominate, intimidate, and exploit his employees were unsuccessful.

There are plenty of in-depth reports you can read about the Staten Island warehouse victory, but I just want to linger on two things.