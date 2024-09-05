Putting a polite spin on things is human nature. But every once in a while, people drop all pretense and say exactly what they mean. This tendency has been on full display in Israel ever since the start of the war on Gaza.

Recently, two Israeli podcasters took their honesty to extreme lengths by laughing and fantasizing about pressing a “button” that would wipe Gaza off the map—remarks they now, of course, say were “taken out of context.”

“If you gave me a button to just erase Gaza, every single living being in Gaza would no longer be living tomorrow, I would press it in a second,” Eytan Weinstein, co-host of the Israeli English-language podcast Two Nice Jewish Boys, said in an Aug. 9 episode, which has since circulated widely online (the full episode has been pulled off YouTube). Meningher went on to reiterate a full four times that he would press that annihilation button “right now,” adding that “most Israelis would.”

“You’d be like, fuckin’ A, is there another one?” he quipped, as co-host Naor Meningher laughed. In a longer version of the clip, Weinstein seems to deny that there’s been “mass death” in Gaza, just “mass destruction.”

“We’re not advocating to target children, but forgive us if we don’t give a shit if everyone there dies. It’s just the way we feel. It’s just the way Israelis feel,” he said.

On Thursday, the podcast issued an incredible non-apology on Twitter, tagging an Israeli blogger who’d written a post arguing that most Israelis would not press the “kill all Palestinians now” button given half a chance. It has to be read to be believed.