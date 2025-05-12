Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The situation is getting increasingly untenable for everyone’s least favorite pseudo-Democrat, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, whose behavior is reportedly increasingly erratic in public and private.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that, in a meeting last week with representatives from a teachers’ union, things quickly “devolved.” Per the AP:

Before long, Fetterman began repeating himself, shouting and questioning why “everybody is mad at me,” “why does everyone hate me, what did I ever do” and slamming his hands on a desk, according to one person who was briefed on what occurred. As the meeting deteriorated, a staff member moved to end it and ushered the visitors into the hallway, where she broke down crying. The staffer was comforted by the teachers who were themselves rattled by Fetterman’s behavior, according to a second person who was briefed separately on the meeting.

That reporting comes after a bombshell story from New York magazine about Fetterman’s increasingly paranoid and antisocial behavior, which had escalated to the point that Adam Jentleson, one of his former top staffers, felt moved to write a letter to the senator’s doctor at Walter Reed warning he was “on a bad trajectory” and without changes, he was concerned Fetterman “won’t be with us for much longer.”

The most damning part of the New York story is one that’s gotten lost in the noise about his physical unfitness for office. Taken together with those reports, it paints an incredibly disturbing picture—and shows, without a doubt, that Fetterman needs to exit political life.

It concerns, naturally, Palestine, the issue on which Fetterman has proven to be pure evil.

From the report (emphasis mine):