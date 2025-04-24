Getty Images

Listen, the British have had their chance. In the ensuing, oh, hundreds of years of empire and its collapse, they’ve raped and pillaged the world over, carrying out genocides, famines, and more wars than any casual historian can rattle off. And in light of the UK Supreme Court’s expressly anti-transgender ruling on the “legal definition” of a “woman” as being a “binary” based on “biological sex,” it’s time to try something new: Let’s give the whole bloody thing to Ireland for a change.

I’m sick of British bullshit! I never want to see the smug face of the disgraced children’s book author huffing on a cigar ever again. I once loved the British people and their beige food; I had a lovely time living in London many moons ago. Unfortunately, it’s time to face the facts: It’s now a TERF island of misfit, women-of-a-certain-age toys who are animated only by their desire to make trans people feel pain and alienation and far worse. (And yes, I know the US is not exactly in good shape right now, but two countries can be bad.)

Here’s some background on the ruling, from the BBC:

The case which led to today’s judgement centred on a law passed by the Scottish Parliament in 2018 which aimed to ensure gender balance on public boards. The judges ruled that trans women could not be defined as women for the purposes of that law. "The issue here is only whether the appointment of a trans woman who has a GRC (Gender Recognition Certificate) counts as the appointment of a woman and so counts towards achieving the goal set in the gender representation objective, namely that the board has 50% of non-executive members who are women. In our judgment it does not," they said. Elsewhere in the 88-page ruling, Lord Hodge, Lady Rose and Lady Simler write: “The definition of sex in the Equality Act 2010 makes clear that the concept of sex is binary, a person is either a woman or a man.”

Ah, well then, the literal Lords and Ladies have said it is so!! Fuck off, then!!!! No court ruling can change what people know in their hearts and their souls to be true; this ruling has no moral weight and shouldn’t be recognized as legitimate. Enough!!!!