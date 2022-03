About 45 minutes into Jackass Forever, while filming a “cup test” stunt where Ehren McGhehey gets a pogo stick driven into his balls, cameraman Lance Bangs vomits into an N95 mask. Bangs starts wretching, and the rest of the crew turns their laughter away from McGhehey’s pain and towards Bangs’. At the end of the scene, Bangs asks: “Ca…