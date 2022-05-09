Over the weekend, a group of protesters gathered outside the home of Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh. They chanted some things related to Kavanaugh’s widely-trailed support for the court’s imminent destruction of abortion rights in America, and then, by all accounts, went away. (They then moved onto Chief Justice John Roberts’ house.)

One of the leaders of the protests is a neighbor of Kavanaugh’s. This is the scariest footage that a right-wing journalist could muster up from the scene:

You will quickly notice that a) this crowd is pretty small and b) everyone is being quite restrained. Not much to see here.

Nevertheless, some totally good-faith actors like Bill Kristol and David Frum chose to whine about the supposedly horrifying spectacle of one of the most powerful people in America facing small protests just because he is about to rob hundreds of millions of people of one of their fundamental rights.

It is, to put it very, very, very mildly, quite something to see two men who were partially responsible for the Iraq War try and lecture anybody on peaceful conflict resolution, but whatever. Kristol and Frum got their wish, because on Monday morning, the White House itself took their side.

Sigh. OK. A couple of things.