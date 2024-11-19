What is bravery? Is it the first openly transgender person elected to Congress standing tall in the face of rank bigotry from her incoming coworkers, including members of her own party? Is it immigrant communities simply trying to live their lives in peace as they brace for a wave of militarized deportations on a scale never before seen in this country? Sure, I suppose you could call those people “brave.” But if you want to know what true bravery looks like, look no further than Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

Okay, no, their physical safety isn’t actually at risk. And no, they aren’t really “marginalized” or “discriminated against” in any way. But dammit, imagine the courage it took for these two millionaire television personalities to schlepp themselves to sunny Palm Beach, Florida, and kiss Donald Trump’s creamed corn ass. That’s valor. That’s heroism. That’s the kind of bravery the ancient Greeks would immortalize in epic verse, or at least write a blog about.

Just to make sure that we’re all on the same page here, let’s roll that beautiful bean footage…