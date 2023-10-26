Getty Images

Every single day this war continues is an abomination, with more Palestinian civilians dying even as I’m typing. Just this morning, Al Jazeera, which has been subject to an appeal for censorship by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reported that “at least” 7,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes. Of that number, 2,913 are children. It’s loss on a staggering, unfathomable scale, one you couldn’t begin to reckon with if you tried.

Perhaps that’s why the United States isn’t interested in trying. Because that number comes from the Ministry of Health, an arm of the Hamas-controlled government, President Joe Biden—in what has to qualify as one of the most reprehensible moments of his presidency—said on Wednesday that he has “no confidence” in the death toll.

“I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed. I’m sure innocents have been killed, and it’s the price of waging a war,” Biden said. “But I have no confidence in the number that the Palestinians are using.”

The video is below.