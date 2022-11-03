Hello dear readers! Today we’re announcing a brand new addition to our Substack: the Discourse Blog subscriber Substack group chat!!!!!

This is a new feature from Substack that you can access within the Substack app that blogs are setting up for their subscribers. We’ll post prompts, thoughts, and updates, and we’d love for y’all to jump into the chat and share your thoughts, too.

Aren't a subscriber yet? Now is the perfect time to join!

The deets: To join our chat, you’ll need to download the Substack app (messages are sent via the app, not email). Turn on push notifications so you don’t miss a chance to join conversation as it happens.

How to get started

Download the app by clicking this link or the button below. Chat is only on iOS for now, but chat is coming to the Android app soon.

Open the app and tap the Chat icon. It looks like two bubbles in the bottom bar, and you’ll see a row for my chat inside.

That’s it! Jump into my thread to say hi, and if you have any issues, check out Substack’s FAQ.

We're starting our first chat thread TODAY, so come on over and say hello!