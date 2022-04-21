Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Great news for anyone who wants their young children to be vaccinated against COVID: you might have to wait a while because…uh…reasons.

From Politico (emphasis mine):

The Biden administration may now wait until as late as June to authorize a coronavirus vaccine for the nation’s youngest children, three people with knowledge of the matter told POLITICO. […]Now, regulators are leaning toward postponing any action until the early summer, arguing that it would be simpler and less confusing to simultaneously authorize and promote two vaccines to the public, rather than green-lighting one on a faster timetable and the other down the road.

Here’s a wild thought: if the vaccine is ready, let people take the vaccine. Crazy, I know. We’re now over two years deep into the pandemic, and our health overlords still don’t understand how bad it is when they decide to play god in this way.

Across the Trump and Biden administrations, the public health decisions of the federal government have been marked by a continual emphasis on some hazy notion of political and social acceptability rather than what is scientifically merited. Whether it’s Donald Trump admitting that he downplayed COVID so that people wouldn’t “panic,” Anthony Fauci repeatedly misleading the public about masks and vaccines in order to shape our behavior, or the CDC issuing infamously muddled quarantine guidelines which were clearly influenced by political considerations, we can’t seem to get our leading officials to just be straight with us, or at least not confuse the hell out of us.

And now, here comes the FDA, reportedly mulling a delay to a vaccine that parents have been waiting on for nearly 18 months, and for some bullshit theory about what it will look like if the government…does its job and gets vaccines to people as soon as possible.