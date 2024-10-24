Screenshot via CNN

At this point, I’ve made my feelings about Vice President Kamala Harris perfectly clear. I have argued that she could move the needle on Gaza even slightly in an effort to earn my vote. She has refused to do so. I live in true blue New York state, so there’s really no point in scolding me (further). The Harris campaign has made its choices, just as I’ve made mine.

But every time I see another of the VP’s public appearances—which are tending to be town halls or other sit-downs rather than rallies, oddly enough—I have to wonder if even she is trying to win this thing. Case in point: Her town hall-style event last night hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Cooper, for his part, asked about voters planning to vote third party or “staying on the couch” over the administration’s handling of Gaza. What followed was a truly insane response, which I’ll quote in part.