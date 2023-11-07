Receipt Maven/Twitter

Newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is, as we’ve firmly established, an “abject lunatic.” He radiates a “he was such a quiet neighbor, I can’t believe they found a crawl space filled with severed human feet beneath his bedroom” energy. Even if he were the suavest, handsomest, most self-assured cock-of-the-walk motherfucker on Capitol Hill, he’d still be an abject lunatic since he believes dinosaurs stomped around on the deck of Noah’s ark, has a hard time keeping track of how many kids he actually raised, and earned his creationist clients millions in tax breaks even though he may not actually have a bank account, himself.

He is, in other words, an extremely weird dude — one who now finds himself just two rungs down on the presidential line of succession.

With that in mind, it’s probably worth raising a red flag or nine about the fact that Johnson has loaded up his family’s various phones, laptops, and tablets with spyware that not only lets him know if his teenage son is logging on to watch porn, but lets that very same teenaged son know if dad is doing the same.

Here’s Johnson talking about his “accountability partnership” with his son, who, at the time this was filmed, was still a minor.