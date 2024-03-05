YouTube

Some days are just so mind-numbingly dull that all you can do is sit there and refresh your YouTube homepage in the hopes that maybe, just maybe, the algorithm gods will smile upon you and deliver up an exciting supercut of all the deaths in the Final Destination franchise, or ask if you want to rewatch that video of the guy who filled his desktop computer with beans (yes, I do).

And sometimes, those days of beige drudgery are mercifully interrupted by actual, honest-to-god news; for example, the news that a notoriously awful elected official is donezo with making people’s lives worse as a politician so they can instead focus, presumably, on making people’s lives differently worse, probably as a high paid lobbyist or party “consultant” or other leech-based career path.

Take it away, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema!