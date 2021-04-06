Ladies and gentlemen and everyone on every part of the gender spectrum, I give you Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's latest thoughts on how she doesn't want to eliminate the filibuster. From the Wall Street Journal (emphasis mine):

House Democrats have passed bills on voting rights, immigration and gun control, but all are expected to be blocked in the 50-50 Senate unless the rules are changed. Ms. Sinema said that is a problem with the senators, not the rules. “When you have a place that’s broken and not working, and many would say that’s the Senate today, I don’t think the solution is to erode the rules,” she said in an interview after two constituent events in Phoenix. “I think the solution is for senators to change their behavior and begin to work together, which is what the country wants us to do.”

"When you have a place that’s broken and not working, and many would say that’s the Senate today, I don’t think the solution is to erode the rules." Check out this absolutely impeccable logic: the Senate is broken because senators won't play fairly with the rules. So in order to fix that situation, the rules shouldn't be changed. The senators should change. You know, the ones who broke the Senate, because they wouldn't play fairly with the rules. Makes sense!

And how does Sinema propose doing this? Uhhh:

The Senate’s job is “to craft bipartisan solutions to solve the challenges we face in our country,” she said. Asked how she thought both parties could come together, given how polarized the country has become, especially over elections, she responded: “I actually think I’ve got a pretty good track record.”

Didn't catch any specifics there, senator, though maybe you were moving very quickly as you gave this quote. We know that you like to stay on the go at all times, like when voting down the minimum wage.

So on the one hand, you have "eliminate the filibuster so that the chief impediment to passing anything in the Senate is eliminated." On the other hand, you have Krysten Sinema's plan to get senators to change their behavior through the very specific means of (file not found). Yep, I can get behind this!