The Worst Performance of the Year Goes to Kyrsten Sinema
No acting job could be worse than Sinema's performance as someone who cares about anything other than herself.
Today, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema made her way to the Senate floor to kill off the Democrats' feeble attempts to change the filibuster and thus pass (already watered-down) voting rights legislation. In her speech, Sinema said there was "no need" for her to restate her opposition to tweaking the filibuster...and then she proceeded to talk for a while any…