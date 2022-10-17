Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

Like a gross rash, Larry Summers—former treasury secretary, former top presidential economic adviser, former Harvard president, current and eternal schmuck—persists.

Turn around any corner these days, and there is Summers, a rotting titan of neoliberalism, piping up to share his cretinous thoughts about why everyone else needs to shut up and listen to him, no matter how dumb those thoughts may be. And today, he’s at it again.

Here’s the latest pearl of wisdom from Summers, at the end of a long thread telling Paul Krugman why he’s wrong about inflation.