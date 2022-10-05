Win McNamee/ Getty

Today I am struck by a story in the New York Times about the relationship between Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who may very well be switching roles come November unless the Democrats really manage to ride the post-Roe outrage wave enough to forestall a Republican surge. The article is headlined “For Pelosi and McCarthy, a Toxic Relationship Worsens as Elections Approach,” and it is largely about how Pelosi and McCarthy don’t like one another and often say kind of nasty things about one another, which, to the certified Congress Knowers at the Times, are disparate enough from the past nasty things that opposing leaders in Congress have said about each other to warrant a story calling it a “toxic relationship.”

Here was my reaction to the story: “Tight!!!”