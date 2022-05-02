Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office

Over the weekend, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a small delegation of House Democrats met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. One of those Democrats was Colorado’s Jason Crow, a trusted Pelosi ally who was part of the team prosecuting Donald Trump during his first impeachment. On Sunday, after the group had left Ukraine for Poland, Crow tweeted this echo of comments he’d made in a press conference:

“The United States is in this to win it” is an…interesting thing to say about the war in Ukraine, is it not? Crow, a prominent and influential member of the ruling U.S. party, is signaling pretty clearly that, in his eyes, the U.S. is a participant in the war (though not to the extent of actually placing American bodies on the line) and that its goal is nothing less than to crush Russia. I’m just not sure how else to read the words “the United States is in this.”