It is a profound indictment of our times that one of the richest and most powerful men in the world is also a pathetic, strange, sad little pervert.

Perhaps it has always been this way — the very rich do not often become so by being kind, compassionate, and stable individuals — but I do feel like in years past the upper crust of capitalist society at least had the propriety to keep their perversions somewhat under wraps. Or maybe they just lived in an era with a less pervasive media environment. Certainly, unlike Elon Musk, they did not own global social media empires where it was possible to get all freaky-deeky to an audience of millions on a daily basis.

Elon Musk, however, does have this platform. So let’s check in on what pathetic slop he’s been throwing at the world lately.

First, we have a video of Musk recounting a deeply embarrassing interaction he had with the cast of SNL.