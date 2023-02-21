Let's Point and Laugh at James O'Keefe
Project Veritas? More like REject Veritas, amiright?
Rarely do I have the opportunity to actually celebrate a layoff in digital media, so forgive me if I’m a little unclear on how to proceed with the news that James O’Keefe has been axed as head of Project Veritas, the “investigative” “news” operation he founded in his father’s garage more than a decade ago.
Well, no. I take that back. I know exactly how to proceed: by laughing my ass off.
