Katherine Krueger/Imgflip

Have you heard? “Bitcoin Is Increasingly Acting Like Just Another Tech Stock,” according to The New York Times. What’s that mean? Like all tech unicorns, what goes up must go way down, and the value of crypto is going through the floor.

Just how bad it is for the crypto-heads? Here’s how Slate’s guide “for normies” explains it:

Boy, those are big numbers! But exactly why is this happening?