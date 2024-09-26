Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Crime. Crime doesn’t pay, they say. But have you considered that sometimes. Sometimes it does. It pays big, baby. It pays in free Turkish Airlines tickets, and rooms at the Four Seasons. It pays off BIG, for your friends, for your brothers, and for your friends’ brothers. No one will notice your crimes — go ahead and do them. It’s ok to do crime.

Just look at Eric Adams — allegedly and almost certainly: a criminal! And yet, for the past few years, also the brave future of a Democratic Party, according to these absolute morons.

Look at this:

The byline. Priceless. From the piece:

For some progressives, the prospect of Adams as mayor (he still has to defeat Republican opponent Curtis Sliwa in November) is a nightmare. He’s been a thorn in the side of every institution he’s ever been part of. He’s a former cop who crusaded against police brutality, a leading Democrat who was once a registered Republican, a machine politician who casts himself as a foe of city bureaucracy, a self-described progressive who’s friendly to charter schools and real estate developers and, most recently, a champion of law-and-order who refutes the idea that a Black leader must also be on the left. For the rest of big-city America, not to mention the Democratic Party that usually runs it, he’s a godsend.



Listening to Adams hold forth like this for an hour is an enjoyable, even delightful experience, because it’s so refreshingly free of ideological cant. If Adams can govern as he campaigned, he’ll be remembered as the mayor who saved New York from walking itself off a ledge. It probably won’t be the last, much less the highest, office he’ll hold.

The Stephens piece, in my opinion, is the perfect example to start with. Adams, a big city Democrat… but he loves the cops? To the dumbest person imaginable, that’s catnip. They are going to roll around in it.

And lo: more lined up to do so. Let’s take a look at some of them.