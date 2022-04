Richard Mills / EyeEm

I live in New York City, specifically in Brooklyn. I never felt a manifest destiny about moving here; it’s a place to live and there were journalism jobs here, but it has its pros and cons like living anywhere else. But over the last few years, I’ve had the good fortune to spend time in Los Angeles, where a difficult but undeniable truth slowly dawned on me: LA is simply a better food city than New York.

Don’t bite my head off!!! Let me lay out the parameters.