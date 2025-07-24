Discourse Blog

Discourse Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rippy_bits's avatar
Rippy_bits
5h

I was in Berlin last week, the captial city of a country that is (predictably) so fucking weird about Israel that there is an Israeli flag flying next to the German one in front of it's city hall, and the amount of pro-Palestine graffitti I saw easily matched the amount i see in NYC. If that isn't a sign that no one outside of the people in power executing it want this genocide to continue i do not know what is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Discourse Blog Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture