Not great Bob! ( MSNBC )

Life is full of important and sometimes unexpected questions, and over the weekend, a new one has popped into the national consciousness: how much Nazi memorabilia do you have to collect before it’s officially, uh, not great?

No, this isn’t the question I thought we’d be asking either. But that was before ProPublica published a lengthy story late last week about Harlan Crow, the Texas billionaire who has been treating Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to oodles of free trips and other assorted luxuries for decades—all without Thomas letting anyone know about it. (In a statement defending himself, Thomas basically said that some random colleagues 30 years ago told him this kind of thing was cool, so stop being mad at him!)

This story prompted an even wilder story from Washingtonian magazine about Crow’s penchant for collecting top-shelf Nazi artifacts (like, Hitler-level stuff) and how a long line of people has been weirded out by this over the years. And that story prompted many prominent right-wing doofuses online to rush to Crow’s defense and, in doing so, tell on themselves very, very, very loudly.

So I return to the question: how much Nazi memorabilia do you have to collect before it’s officially, uh, not great? To me, the answer appears obvious: even one is kinda sus! But let’s give ol’ Harlan a chance by examining the precise contents of this stash.