The world is full of shitty people. I’m sure that comes as little surprise to you, dear reader, but it’s worth reiterating anyway: shitty people abound, and have for about as long as there’s been a world for them to abound on.

Lately, however, I’ve noticed a new and particularly virulent strain of shitty people—perhaps even the shittiest people I’ve ever come across, which is really saying something considering the caliber of shitbags out there; Andrew Cuomo may be “garbage” and the jackbooted ICE agents terrorizing Southern California a “bunch of cowards,” but for my money, no one comes close to touching the sheer, unadulterated shittyness to be found in MAGA’s growing army of digital immigration narcs—the people who lurk online waiting for any opportunity to alert the federal government to the presence of immigrants they might want to abduct or demonize or threaten in some way.

Let’s examine a couple of these narcs who have been quite active—and evil—over the past few days.