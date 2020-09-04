Man, What the Hell? Crusty the Clown Edition
Plus: wings, minions, and da big apple, baby!!!!
Of all the Blogs I Think About These Days, perhaps none has made itself quite as indispensable as David Roth’s examination of our alternately wet and dry president. It’s basically my go-to reference for every one of Donald Trump’s public appearances, from manic derangement (wet) to listless boredom (dry). But with all due respect to Roth, the only pers…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Discourse Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.